Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter and Bollywood aspirant Shanaya Kapoor was spotted splurging on ice cream with younger brother Jahaan on Thursday afternoon. She was her stylish self.

Shanaya later posted a few fun and goofy pictures of the siblings on Instagram, making the most of their ice cream date.

“Ice cream & laughs #babysdayout,” Shanaya Kapoor wrote.

Dressed in breezy summer casuals, Shanaya Kapoor shined bright in a pair of white distressed denim shorts, a half-and-half striped crop top shirt, accessorised perfectly with a red baguette and statement hoops. Jahaan was seen casually dressed in a white hoodie T-shirt and black pants.

Her parents, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, along with Bollywood friends Navya Nanda, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, not surprisingly flooded her social media with compliments.

