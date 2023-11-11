As the Diwali season is upon us, Bollywood is currently shining brightly in its full glory. Celebrities’ pictures from pre-Diwali bashes have taken over our entire social media feeds, and no, we are not complaining. In fact, we are taking notes on how to slay the festive season with that star-like glow.

Last night, two mega parties took place, and Bollywood came through to deliver the season’s greetings in their most stylish ensembles. While some celebrities made a statement at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash, many dazzled at Ekta Kapoor’s grand party.

Now, we love a fashion fest as it helps us keep up with trends and get our mood board ready for similar outings. While most of the time we are taking notes, there are also occasions when we cannot help but give a side-eye. Well, yesterday’s event was a similar affair—some celebrities had us bedazzled, and a few also left little to no impact. Below, we are sharing a list of the best and worst-dressed actors and actresses from the galas! Let’s jump right in!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani was stunning as she arrived for a star-studded Diwali bash in a beautiful shimmery red saree paired with a patterned strappy blouse. She accessorized her attire with a statement neckpiece in diamonds and silver wedges. The actress styled her hair with soft curls and slayed the rosy glow glam trend.

Sidharth, meanwhile, looked dapper in an intricately embroidered green silk kurta, which he paired with white pajamas and beige mojaris.

Needless to say, the pair cued mega-festive vibes as they oozed oomph in their traditional best ensembles. A 10/10 serve.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday had us simping over her gorgeous Diwali look. The actress, who kicked off the festive season by buying her own home, was decked up in an Aprita Mehta statement saree in a blush pink shade featuring shimmering sequins throughout. The ready-to-wear saree featured a pre-pleated front and pallu, which was paired with a barely there strapless blouse with a plunging neckline. The Liger star accessorized the look with jhumkis and a dainty bracelet. Her luscious locks parted from the middle and were styled in beautiful waves that elegantly cascaded down her shoulder. AP’s glam for the night was on point, with a dewy base, tinted cheeks, and lips. A massive hit!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The favorite lovebirds of television, Teja and Karan, had all eyes on them when they arrived for Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. But we are afraid it was only the couple’s goals that we could take away from their appearance, as both disappointed us in terms of fashion.

While Tejasswi was decked in a blue lehenga-choli with intricate embroidery, Karan sported a lilac-toned sherwani. Teja’s outfit lacked effort with a tacky silhouette, and Karan’s look was just too forgettable for us. A miss!

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has now taken her Calvin Klein aesthetic too far. While it was initially enticing, her barely there blouse with a plunging neckline now seems very repetitive. The narrow draping of sarees was good until she wore it with sequins, but wearing it over everything and a very bikini-like blouse just did not land for us.

Disha‘s look was a miss for us.

Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda has a face card that never declines, but that doesn’t mean she can get away with her bizarre fashion choices. Last night, Navya was seen in a black and white saree paired with a silver blouse. While the choice of saree in itself was nightmarish, an ivory blouse with mirror embellishment was just outlandish.

But we would give it to Nanda for bringing her A-glam game to the party with a dewy base and nude-toned glossy lips.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon took a break from her param sundari era to make a swift thumkeshwari transition for Diwali bash, and we love a queen who can do it both. Ms. Sanon looked mesmerizing in her corset-styled choli with a busty bodice and paired it with a stunning A-line lehenga featuring intricate embroidery in gold accents.

The Ganapath actress embraced boho chic elegance with oxidized silver, choker, bracelets, rings, and jhumkis. Kriti’s glam for the night included smokey eye shadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude-toned lips, and beaming highlighter. She tied her hair in a neat bun and added ethnic allure with a dainty bindi.

Which of the aforementioned Diwali looks caught your attention the most? Let us know.

