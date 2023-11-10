We all have that perfect dress ready for Diwali, but have you finalized the glam for the big night? We understand that makeup is not everyone’s cup of tea, but for some people, ensuring that eyebrows, contour, lipstick, and everything in between are all in sync with the ongoing trends is just as important as dressing up in their designer clothes.

Are you someone who is finding ways to slay this Diwali while also keeping up with the current aesthetics of the makeup world? Then fret not; you are in safe hands. Below, we have listed some handpicked trends to doll up this Diwali season, which will leave you feeling like a ‘patakha’.

From Mahira Khan‘s strawberry girl makeup to Tara Sutaria’s latte-toned palette and Janhvi Kapoor’s wispy lashes, below we are sharing some celebrity-approved make-up trends of the year that can even earn you the tag of the ‘neighborhood hottie’ this Diwali season. Scroll below:

1. Strawberry Girl Makeup

Mahira Khan’s wedding will go down in history as the most aesthetically pleasing event. While her fairytale wedding was quick to become the talk of the town, we were left bewitched by her minimal bridal glam, aligning with the current strawberry makeup trend.

For her Dua-e-khair, Mahira ditched maximalist customs and opted for the strawberry makeup trend, which took over TikTok this year. She went for a fuchsia pink lip shade, matching subtle eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, and feathered brows. Take a look below:

2. Clean Girl Aesthetic

Forget the seven-step Korean skincare trend; Janhvi Kapoor’s skin is the goal. The Bawaal actress embraces ethnic elegance as effortlessly as she slips into a dress. While Janhvi loves herself a full face of makeup any day, her clean girl aesthetic with minimal makeup always sets the bar high.

Recently, the ‘Mili’ actress pulled off a rosy glow with glossy pink lips and soft pink eyeshadow coupled with tints of rose gold well blended on her cheeks, nose, and chin. Her wispy lashes and delicate bindi were a perfect add-on to the gorgeous look.

3. Foolproof base

The first ingredient in any makeup look is a foolproof base, right? First things first, get your hands on a good-quality primer. Always use a barrier between your skin and makeup, as this will also help you keep your foundation in place.

One tip you can take from Sara Ali Khan is to always have the right base and use a foundation that matches your skin tone. The aim is to complement your beautiful facial features.

4. Feathered Eyebrows

Never deny the power of eyebrows, as a good set of brows can help you define your face. The current trend of feathered brows adds to the glam quotient, truly helping your make-up stand out.

When it comes to pioneering trends, we trust Deepika Padukone with our lives. Recently, the Cocktail star pulled off a very Veronica-coded look with smoky eyes, feathered brows, and a cherry-toned nude lip. Check out below:

5. Latte Makeup Trend

We saved the best for last. Latte makeup is makeup that focuses solely on shades of brown and nudes, and this just seems to be Tara Sutaria’s thing.

The actress recently left fans drooling for more as she slayed the latte makeup trend with just the right amount of contour and blush. And, oh, that winged eyeliner was just the cherry on top.

