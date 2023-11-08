Diwali parties are all about getting dressed, eating delicacies, and clicking lots of pictures. Before the occasion comes, Bollywood celebs are holding grand pre-Diwali parties to keep the festive moon on, and we get to see every night a star-studded affair.

Yesterday, the party was at Ramesh Taurani’s place, and every actor and actress came decked up while putting their best fashion self forward. From Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra to power couples like Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, celebs put all the Diwali bombs at shame while they attended the pre-Diwali bash, looking all glitter and glam.

While we are talking about the fashion affair, here are the Bollywood celebs who made a statement with their ensembles and who were a total miss. This party definitely had some brilliant fashion choices while some in the glam world need to re-think their fashion goals or at least hire a new stylist for the upcoming Diwali bashes, because trust us, there are a lot of parties they might have to attend this season, but with such fashion choices we wonder if they’re gonna miss it again.

However, the hits at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash were ooh-la-latic. Scroll ahead to read the best and worst-dressed actors and actresses from the gala!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked like a regal beauty as she came wearing a multi-colored lehenga and paired it with a gorgeous zari detailing brown choli and a sheer dupatta adorned with an intricate border. She completed the look with minimalistic makeup and statement earrings. Simple but a stunner! Total hit!

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is always dapper when it comes to flaunting his fashion skills. After Manish Malhotra’s pre-Diwali party, at Ramesh Taurani’s evening, he came wearing a simple black kurta set and a multi-colored threadwork Nehru-jacket to add the oomph to his look! Hit, Hit and Hit!

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde surely turned some heads at Ramesh Taurani’s party as she looked gorgeous in a yellow floral printed ethnic two-piece that included a full-sleeve blouse and an indo-western bottom wear with ruffle edges. She flaunted her toned figure in the ensemble and stomped on our hearts with her million-dollar smile. A 100 percent hit! Check out her look shared on Filmygyan’s Instagram page:

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has been making some noise all over the media with his appearances, and well, rightly so. He is handsome, but that doesn’t mean he can wear anything and get away with it. Last night, he wore a wine-colored, intricately designed short kurta with white ethnic pants, and to be honest, it lacked effort. It’s a miss for us!

Ayushmann Khurrana

Oof, what to say about this man? Ayushmann Khurrana looked like a stunner in a sage green-colored kurta embellished with mirror work. A total hit!

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan came wearing a light blue-colored kurta with embroidery detailing. While it was absolutely up to his fashion game, it was a decent and eye-soothing choice.

Vidya Balan

After a long time, we got to see Vidya Balan in a different attire, and it was a fresh outlook on her outfit choice. The Kahaani actress wore a sage and golden combination silk kurta set with a dupatta and complimented her look with a gorgeous maang teeka. It’s a HIT!

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a multi-colored designer blouse and paired it with an orange-colored lehenga and a matching dupatta. With her whole jewelry with the hair and makeup – it clearly lacked some oomph in it. I would give it a 2.5 out of 5, cuz it was not a miss but not a hit as well!

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor came looking ‘jhakas’! He wore a white-based kurta that was intricately designed with huge floral patterns all over it and paired it with patiala pants. And oh God, he ain’t aging at all!

Jackie Shroff

The Bhidu of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff, looked quite handsome in his simple white bandhgala kurta and pyjama. The kurta had minute embroidery that added an extra charm to his look. It was a hit!

Govinda’s Family

Govinda came in a color-coordinated ensemble with his full family, including his wife and his two children. While the actor’s black kurta with a maroon shawl was a total miss, his wife and children’s black attire didn’t serve our fashion purpose well. Aggh!

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh

Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, attended Ramesh Taurani’s party in a coordinated look. While Riteish looked handsome in his silver, heavily embroidered co-ord kurta set, Genelia’s look was too tacky to even describe. She wore a white flared skirt with a sheer matching top and complimented her look with red lips. To be honest, something wasn’t working right with her outfit! A total miss.

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda

Another power couple attended the party, Pulkit and Kriti. And well, they served major fashion goals. While Kriti wore a pretty silver mermaid-cut lehenga choli, Pulkit complimented her shimmery look with a subtle solid-colored kurta with embroidery detailing. A HIT couple!

Salman Khan

What is it with fashion and Salman Khan? Does he not get the memo? After a disastrous fashion look at Manish Malhotra’s party, at Ramesh’s pre-Diwali bash, the Tiger 3 actor chose to wear a mustard-yellow colored full-sleeve shirt and beige pants. Wow, a total missss!

Apart from these stars, celebs from Television were also spotted at the director’s party. While Ekta Kapoor looked so-so in a blue salwar suit, Rupali Ganguly‘s purple ruffle saree look was not up to the mark. And Shriya Saran should really rethink her fashion choices. Her hot pink sheer saree with the sultry blouse was not ‘giving’!

Who do you think was a total hit and a total miss from Ramesh Taurani’s pre-Diwali bash?

