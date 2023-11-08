Salman Khan is always making headlines. Sometimes for his films and sometimes for controversies, Bhaijaan knows how to steal the limelight. Recently, the Tiger 3 star attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash in Mumbai. The party was a mega affair as many from Bollywood, including Aishwarya Rai, marked their presence at the event. Soon after the event, a viral video of Salman hugging a woman went viral. Many netizens on Reddit wondered if the lady in red, whom Salman is hugging, is Aishwarya Rai. What is the truth? Let’s find out!

In the video that is viral, the Kick actor can be seen hugging a lady. Many netizens shared the viral video, and many commented on the viral snap. One wrote, “broo this is surprising and scary idk why,” while another wrote, “exes do meet but SALMAN AISHWARYA? no way.” Another comment read, “Unbelievable.”

So what is the truth? Salman Khan was actually hugging Sooraj Pancholi’s sister Sana Pancholi, who was also attending Manish’s Diwali bash. Fans were confused as both Sana and Aish wore red attire to the Diwali bash.

This is not the first time Aishwarya and Salman attended a Bollywood party and completely ignored each other. The duo never interacted after their bitter breakup. Both Aish and Bhaijaan fans were disappointed when the duo broke up in 2002.

Watch the video here:

The ex-couple had a tumultuous relationship and a very bitter public breakup. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now happily married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and they have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy with back-to-back projects. The Tiger 3 star is yet to tie the knot, making him one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood.

While Aish and Salman do not speak, Abhishek is cordial with Bhaijaan, and the duo often greet each other at parties.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan fans are gearing up to see the star give us the best Diwali gift: Tiger 3. The third installment of the Tiger franchise is the fifth outing in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

The film releases on November 12 in IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats. Shows as early as 7 a.m. have been scheduled to meet the high demand. Will Salman beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan record? Let’s wait and watch!

