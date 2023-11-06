Bollywood is all about glitz and glamor. In times like this, when festivities are near, and parties are held, we get to see the ‘glamor’ with all its glory. Diwali is just around the corner, a festival of lights, crackles, food, and beauty. And Manish Malhotra held a gorgeous pre-Diwali bash at his abode, which was attended by almost every star from Tinseltown. And we are here for the fashion affair!

From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, and the list goes on – it was a fashion gala as everyone came dressed looking like ‘patakhas’ and ‘fuljhadis’. However, Manish Malhotra kept his look quite simple and chic.

While some walked like a ‘kadak’ patakha, some were quite ‘thanda’ too! Scroll ahead as we judge and rate their looks below! Check out their lookbook, which you can also bookmark for your Diwali fit inspiration!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan served desi ‘Barbie’ness in a pink and silver lehenga with a halter-neck detailing choli that was studded with asymmetric stones all over it. Wearing a Manish Malhotra couture, she looked graceful by opting for minimal jewelry. We would give her a ‘kadak’ patakha rating!

Ananya Panday

Ananya dazzled in a lime yellow and white combination lehenga choli. The pretty color accentuated her skin tone, and she paired the look with a simple maang teeka and a choker. We would rate her a ‘kadak’ fuljhadi! Check out her perfect Diwali look shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor knows what looks best on her. She dripped gold gorgeousness as she came wearing a golden shimmery bead studded lehenga choli, which she paired with a golden clutch and statement ear danglers. Her backless choli gave away the sheer beauty. Of course, a ‘kadak’ patakha! Check it out here:

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam, who used to be known for her fashion skills in Bollywood, somehow lost her magic as she couldn’t make a statement with her champagne-colored tissue silk saree. To be honest, she could have done much, much better than this. A ‘thanda’ fuljhadi for sure!

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked nothing less than a golden mermaid as she came wearing a mermaid-finish bottom wear with intricate patterns and paired it with a golden breastplate structured choli. She looked gorgeous as ever. Ekdum kadak! Check out her look shared by Filmygyan on Instagram:

Rekha

The timeless beauty, Rekha looked as regal as ever. She was wearing a gorgeous black silk saree with zari detailing on the border and intricate golden designs in the pallu. She completed the look with lots of bangles, a neckpiece, ear-covering danglers, and a maang teeka. Rekha cannot be rated; looking at her age and looking at her, we can only say Uff, Mashallah!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was again in a salwar suit, and it was again a red and orange tinted fit. And I think once the gorgeous diva has lost her touch in oomphing her fashion skills. ‘Thanda’ patakha. Sorry!

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan served a pretty pastel look in a sheer, intricately designed saree. Umm, a mediocre ‘fuljhadi’- didn’t crackle but didn’t dampen the mood, too!

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand. While Kiara Advani slayed in a mustard yellow-colored heavy lehenga choli with a pink dupatta, her hubby Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black floral kurta set – a ‘kadak’ patakha jodi, for sure!

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma

While the South diva Tamannaah Bhatia came wearing a blue and pink combination shimmery saree, Vijay Varma donned a white criss-cross patterned kurta. While they complimented each other, Tamannaah could have done better with her six yards of grace as that kind of saree has become quite old now.

Khushi Kapoor-Suhana Khan

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan were seen together entering Manish Malhotra pre-Diwali bash. While they kept their looks color coordinated, Suhana wore a golden choli and paired it with a red lehenga; Khushi complimented her golden blouse with a maroon bottom wear with gorgeous golden detailing on it. Make some way for the ‘fuljhadis’ everyone!

Raveena Tandon-Rasha Tandon

This mother-daughter duo has been ruling over the social media platforms. While Raveena looked stunning in a silver shimmery saree, her daughter Rasha Tandon went for an oomph look as she wore a blue and white lehenga choli and paired it with a simple maang teeka. Like mother, like daughter – ekdum ‘kadak’ patakhas!

Celebs who were a total miss:

Kriti Sanon’s blue shimmery saree was not worth rating, to be honest. She could have thought of something else, looking back at her great fashion choices! And, honestly, Disha Patani should rethink how she is styling herself. It’s getting very repetitive.

What was Salman Khan wearing? Was he thinking he was coming home only by putting on a plain grey T-shirt and jeans? Diwali should never look this ‘sad’! And oh my God, Karan Johar’s golden detailing on the sleeve of his black outfit looked so tacky! Sometimes, Karan should think before putting on a garment. Karan and Salman both were ‘thanda’ ground-spinning patakhas.

Who do you think looked best and who looked worst in Manish Malhotra’s pre-Diwali party?

