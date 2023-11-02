Who’s the hottest girl in the world? Priyanka Chopra Jonas! The stunning actress is always living up to her ‘Desi Girl’ title, making us all swoon over her gorgeous looks. The actress – who resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, recently wrapped her five-day-long whirlwind India trip. She flew to her homeland on Friday last week to attend the opening of the Jio MAMI Film Festival and attended the Jio World Plaza launch.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to straddle two worlds as she manages to strike a balance between both Western and traditional ensembles. Just a few days ago, we saw her rocking the tiniest dresses at the Jonas Brothers’ concert as she went full-on cheergirl mode to hype up her husband Nick Jonas. But, over the weekend, she was our very own ‘Desi Girl’ in Sabyasachi’s ‘s*xy s*xy’ sarees.

The Jio World Plaza launch saw Bollywood galore dressed up to impress their fans with their stunning sartorial choices. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor, a host of B-town beauties made a splash as they arrived at the big fat bash hosted by the Ambanis. But the one who had every eye on was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who opted for a fresh green saree to maintain her series of exquisite looks.

Jiju Nick Jonas represented all of us when he went gaga over Mimi’s looks and said, ‘So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow’. Priyanka who is known to be Sabyasachi’s favorite muse, decked herself up in a stylish green saree from the designer’s elegant collection, making the crowd go wow.

The Citadel actress opted for a neon green saree with heavily embellished detailings. She elevated the look as she draped the six-yard-of elegance with a matching velvet blouse with a plunging V-neckline. PCJ draped the saree in a traditional elegant manner with her pallu graciously laid on her left shoulder.

Styled by celebrity designer Ami Patel, Priyanka accessorized her look with a signature Bulgari choker and earrings. For the unversed, Priyanka is also the global brand ambassador of the brand along with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lisa.

The Love Again actress kept her glam game strong with nude-toned eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, a contoured jaw, and red lips.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had earlier made heads turn in yet another Sabyasachi saree with floral detailing, giving major festive goals to all the ladies out there.

