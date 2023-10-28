Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year which also featured Varun Dhawan in the lead. They emerged as stars with time and also made headlines for their personal lives. While Alia shared a great chemistry on-screen with Varun Dhawan in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, she had a great chemistry in real life with Sidharth.

The duo was reported to be dating after working together in KJo’s film. However, after being together for quite some time, they decided to part ways. It was said that Mr. Malhotra wasn’t ready to commit at that time and wanted to focus on his career.

Today’s throwback story will tell you about the time when Sidharth Malhotra had slammed a self-proclaimed critic for his vulgar comment on Alia Bhatt. The story goes back to 2016 when KRK re-shared Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s picture from the sizzling hot photoshoot they did before the release of their film ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

In the photo, Alia Bhatt looked hot as she posed for a cover page of a magazine with Sidharth Malhotra wearing a blue crop top which she had paired with a bikini bottom. Sid, on the other hand, had flaunted his bare body.

Soon after the photo went viral KRK commented, “Alia Bhatt looks so Bacchi in p*nty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it,” went viral, Sidharth Malhotra bashed the critic. Re-Tweeting he wrote, “Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting !”

Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting ! @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/YRS4drWnVI — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

Being irked with Sidharth Malhotra’s comment, KRK slammed him and wrote in next Tweet, “Sir Ji @S1dharthM 130Cr ppl of India also try very hard to tell you to stop acting but you keep doing films to harass them.”

I think u need English reading classes sir! ,as u didn't read and understand my previous tweet ! https://t.co/62YyVXuZGu — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

Earlier during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth Malhotra had opened up about his equation with Alia Bhatt and told KJo, “I don’t think it’s bitter. We haven’t really met after that, to be honest. And it’s civil. It’s been a while and it happens… just like any other relationship. I have known her for much longer. I did know her much before, even before we were dating. So, it’s not like we met as a particular boyfriend-girlfriend thing. I think it’ll remain. It’s just a matter of us coming back… whether it’s work or just socialising.”

Currently, Sidharth and Alia, both, are married and in their happy spaces. After Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in April last year, Sid tied the knot with Kiara Advani in Feb this year.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sidharth’s answer to KRK? Do let us know.

