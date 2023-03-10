Sidharth Malhotra, who was enjoying his married life with his wife Kiara Advani, is now back to work and was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today. The actor looked dapper in casual attire, including jeans that he styled with a simple t-shirt but still looked hot as ever in it! While we are drooling over those perfect looks, the brand tag in his jeans has gotten netizens attention, who are trolling him for the same on social media, but it’s actually not a price tag but the brand tag. Scroll below to take a look at his video.

Sid is very popular among his fan and especially on social media, with over 23 million followers on Instagram. While the fans have still not recovered from his dreamy wedding pictures with his wife Kiara, both the actors are back to work in no time.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s latest appearance, the actor donned a casual look to the airport, where he styled a white t-shirt with a rugged pair of denim jeans. He accessorised his look with a Gucci backpack, sunglasses and a pair of cool Nike sneakers to complete his attire.

Take a look at his video below:

Did y’all happen to notice the brand tag on Sidharth Malhotra‘s jeans? Well, netizens sure did and started reacting to his video as soon as it was shared online.

One user on Instagram commented, “Shaadi ke bad hota aisa 😂”

Another user commented, “Bro ab mehanga brand liya h to dikhana to pdenga naa😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Or maybe he plans to return it for refund😂”

A fourth user commented, “Bhai vo style h tag ka.. Aap jaise purane log ko smjh nahi ayega.”

While one section of social media trolled Sidharth Malhotra for missing out on the tag, the other schooled netizens in the comments revealed it’s a brand tag, not a price tag.

