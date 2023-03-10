Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most celebrated cult filmmakers in the Indian film industry. He has given us some of the classic Hindi films over a period of time, including one of his best Saaransh. However, the director had a tough childhood. Recently, he opened up about it and shared some intimate anecdotes from it especially related to his father.

The senior filmmaker was born to Indian film director and producer Nanabhai Bhatt and Shirin Mohammad Ali. He was born out of wedlock and for that, he and his family had to face disgrace in society.

Recently on the Arbaaz Khan-hosted chat show The Invincibles on Bollywood Bubble, Mahesh Bhatt opened up about his different childhood and how he felt about it back then, especially his father, who refused to perform his mother’s last rites because she was a Muslim. He recalled, “Unfortunately, he made it very difficult for me. He did because you see when my mother died in 1998, her only wish was that if I die, I want to be buried according to my faith. I said fine. I remember that when she died and my father came with his wife I mean she was an amazing woman.

That’s the time he put sindoor in her maang and I said ‘oh my God too little too late’, that broke me down when I saw that side. Because she always wanted a picture of him publicly accepting it but then I told him I said ‘look, yeah she told me that she would like to be buried where her mother’s buried in the Shia kabristan. I looked at his face and his face went white and he said ‘mujhe maaf karde beta mere mazhab mujhe wahan jaane ki permission nahi deta.”

Mahesh Bhatt further recalled, “That broke my heart but I was not angry at that moment. Strangely, I said look main toh beta hoon mujhe toh jaana padega jaise unhone kaha hai. That was her last wish I said woh toh uparwala bhi deny nahi kar sakta hai.”

Mahesh Bhatt as mentioned before has contributed a lot to Indian cinema and is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the country. Now his daughter Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses in Bollywood and is currently at the peak of her career. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

