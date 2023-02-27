The wedding of Kiaran Advani and Siddharth Malhotra has been one of the most lavish events in the showbiz industry in recent times. As the reel-life couple tied the knots in real life, their fans rejoiced the moment. Their wedding photographs and their outing after their wedding also received a decent reception from the fans as some of them even called her “Misses Malhotra” while she blushed.

The Jaisalmer wedding of the Shershaah couple was no less of a dream for the internet world. Many netizens dreamt of having a similar wedding and their wedding teaser video just broke the internet. While many shared their videos and dropped sweet congratulatory messages for the couple, the actress gave a sweet reaction to it!

During a recent award show, host Maniesh Paul asked Kiara Advani about the moment of watching Sidharth as she saw him at the wedding. The actress got overwhelmed and said, “Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule, and I saw him, I was like, ‘Yay! I’m getting married!’ That’s the feeling I walked with. Aur wo feeling leke main aage chal gayi”

The realisation that Kiara was getting married to the love of her life was a proper ‘ranjha’ moment. She later adds, “And of course, if you marry someone you love then you will feel that way na?”

The adorable video of Kiara Advani dressed in a pink lehenga–entering the wedding venue under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ and dancing as she looks at Siddharth is chef kiss. In the video as the Shershaah actor looks at her hinting that she should hurry up and the couple end up with a sweet kiss has been all over the place.

Being the top celebrities of Bollywood, their wedding moment is being rejoiced. Right after their Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace wedding, the couple hosted a reception in Delhi. They also had a party in Mumbai days after which saw many Bollywood A-Listers like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other celebrities in attendance.

