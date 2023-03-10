Shah Rukh Khan has kick-started 2023 and how! With already 3 months into a new year, and we already can’t stop talking about this year’s first release Pathaan. Marking SRK’s comeback, the film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, broke many records and set a new benchmark at the box office. While fans are yet to get over the Pathaan fever, a scene from SRK’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has already made its way to the internet. Yes, you heard that right!

A clip, which is touted to be SRK’s entry scene in Atlee directorial, has been leaked on the web and fans have gone gaga on the same. Recently, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to share the scene, which was viral in no time for obvious reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reportedly, Jawan’s leaked scene in question saw Shah Rukh Khan doing some action scenes while beating baddies in the film wearing blue pants and a blue shirt. Soon after the ‘Jawan’ scene got leaked on social media, a section of netizens bashed the Twitter user for sharing the scene while tagging Red Chillies as it violated the copyright. However, the other section lauded the superstar for his ‘massy’ entry scene. Slamming the user, SRK fans asked the user to delete the video and not to share it ever again.

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Baap re baap. Jawan leaked video (of) Shah Rukh Khan, the king of box office. Kya baap level ki movie la rahe ho (this will be the big daddy of all films)!!! Can’t wait. This is surely to break every single record.”

While another SRK fan said “Pathaan was just a teaser… Asli mass action picture toh Jawan hogi… SRK in an avatar like never before.”

On the work front, after the box office success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki where he’s paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. First in January, then in June and later in December, SRK will rule 2023 and how!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Receives Massive Backlash As He Grooves To ‘Oo Antava’ With Nora Fatehi During Their Atlanta Tour, Netizens Cringe: “Ye Buddha Pagal Ho Gaya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News