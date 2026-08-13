Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivan Pandit ( Photo Credit – Prime Video )

Awarapan 2 is already generating strong buzz among audiences and is expected to make a decent start at the box office. For those unaware, Emran Hashmi is set to reprise his Shivam Pandit role in this highly anticipated sequel. However, many are excited about Awarapan 2 but are still unsure whether it is necessary to watch Emraan Hashmi’s cult classic.

Awarapan 2: Do You Need to Watch Awarapan Before the Sequel?

It’s crucial to note that Emraan Hashmi will be reprising the same role in Awarapan 2. This continues the character’s story from its prequel. Shivam Pandit is expected to follow the same path that eventually puts him in trouble.

So, if you’re planning to watch Awarapan 2, it’s recommended to watch its prequel first to better understand Shivam Pandit’s character and truly feel what he went through. Although the sequel features an entirely new cast besides Emraan Hashmi and follows a completely new story, the reasons behind Shivam’s actions can only be fully understood by watching what happened to him in the 2007 film.

With this, we can say that while it’s not necessary to watch Awarapan before its sequel, it is indeed recommended for a better experience of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film. The chain of events is expected to be connected, especially considering that Shivam was almost killed at the end of the prequel.

What To Expect From Awarapan 2?

Awarapan 2 is likely to be different from its prequel. The origin story of Shivam was directed by Mohit Suri, who is known for delivering timeless romantic stories. The sequel, however, is directed by Nitin Kakkar. So, despite featuring the same character, the tone could be different.

The concept might remain the same, but the sequel follows an entirely new story. However, it is likely to feature multiple nostalgic scenes from the prequel to explore Shivam Pandit’s past trauma and the reasons behind his actions.

Rest, if Awarapan 2 manages to reach the level of its prequel, it could surely mark a massive comeback for Emraan Hashmi on the big screen.

Awarapan 2 Trailer

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