Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Set For A Rocking Start (Photo Credit – Instagram)

We’re just a day away from witnessing the return of Emraan Hashmi as a brooding lover, Shivam, and the excitement is at its peak. Irrespective of the underwhelming trailer and the overall music album, Awarapan 2 is releasing amid fan frenzy, thanks to a cult following of the first part. Despite a clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, the film is poised for a solid start at the Indian box office, delivering Emraan’s biggest-ever opening as a solo lead, by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

There was a time when the upcoming Awarapan sequel was expected to deliver the biggest-ever opening for a Bollywood romantic film, beating Saiyaara (22 crore). Unfortunately, things didn’t proceed as expected, and the biggest letdown was the music album. Apart from the recreation of Toh Phir Aao, none of the tracks emerged as chartbusters. Even the trailer was below par, and couldn’t take the excitement to the next level. Despite all this, the film is poised to start its run on a strong note.

Awarapan 2 benefits from the goodwill of the first installment

The biggest strength of Awarapan 2 is the sequel factor. Although the first installment was a disaster at the Indian box office, it gained immense popularity over the years. In fact, it attained a cult status and enjoys a loyal fan base. Its music album, in particular, has remained evergreen, with several tracks still widely loved today. Due to such goodwill of the first part, there’s genuine excitement among movie buffs, who are ready to watch the sequel on the big screen, irrespective of the underwhelming promotional assets.

A generation of audiences grew up enjoying Emraan Hashmi’s effortless screen presence. That nostalgia is now paying off, as the actor returns with one of his iconic characters, likely to bring his loyal fan base back to theatres.

Gains momentum from a positive perception

As we know, Awarapan 2 is releasing in a clash with Batwara 1947. So far, Emraan’s film is in a strong lead, grossing over 3.3 crore through day 1 pre-sales. Such a trend has helped the film gain positive perception among movie buffs, regarding the pre-release buzz. And this perception is attracting more footfalls in pre-sales.

Day 1 prediction of Awarapan 2

On the whole, despite the promotional assets doing no good, the nostalgia factor will help Awarapan 2 clock a solid start at the Indian box office. Given the momentum in advance bookings and the ground-level buzz, the film targets a day 1 collection of 17-20 crore net. With this, it is set to deliver Emraan Hashmi’s first 15 crore net opening.

Emraan’s biggest solo opener is Raaz 3 (10.47 crore), which will be surpassed by a big margin tomorrow.

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