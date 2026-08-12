Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook)

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi starrer Awarapan 2 has picked up the desired momentum in advance bookings. In the first 24 hours, the action thriller sold over 38K tickets. It is now aiming to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the box office updates!

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days left)

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 has registered advance booking worth 1.35 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It witnessed a massive jump in pre-sales from 24.48 lakh as of 4 PM yesterday. Over 38K tickets have been sold across the nation, as the show count has increased to 3.2K.

Delhi continues to lead the advance bookings among the top-performing states. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the other leading circuits that are witnessing a good response. With two days still to go for the big release, Nitin Kakkar’s directorial could achieve some notable milestones at the box office.

Can it enter the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026?

Awarapan 2 will soon compete with big Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which registered final pre-sales of 3.1 crore.

However, in order to enter the top 5 advance bookings of 2026 in Bollywood, it must cross Bhooth Bangla (3.32 crore). It needs a whopping 153% jump in the final 48 hours to achieve the feat. The target is possible, but there’s also competition from Batwara 1947. Only time will tell if Emraan Hashmi starrer secures a spot for itself.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Border 2 – 12.5 crore Dhamaal 4 – 5.68 crore Cocktail 2 – 5.57 crore Bhooth Bangla – 3.32 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Sunny Deol’s Film Sells 3.6K+ Tickets In First Few Hours!

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