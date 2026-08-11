Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After a dull start to August, Bollywood is gearing up for the release of Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 on August 14, 2026. The pre-release hype is favorable, and the advance booking has commenced a few hours ago in limited showcasing. Scroll below to know how Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama is performing at the box office!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 days left)

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 has registered advance booking worth 9.12 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, as of 4 PM today. Pre-sales commenced a few hours ago, and Aamir Khan’s production has seen a decent response, with 3.6K+ ticket sales across 1015 shows nationwide.

Talking about the best-performing states, Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra are neck and neck, with advance bookings worth 1.5 lakh+ each. Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are emerging as other leading circuits. It will take some time for the word-of-mouth to spread, and the momentum to pick up! But our expectations are huge for this Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi co-starrer.

Batwara 1947 vs Sunny Deol’s last 3 advance booking sales!

Sunny Deol knocked it out of the park with two of his sequels, Gadar 2 and Border 2, in the post-COVID era. His 2024 release, Jaat, also received a good response in pre-sales but eventually tanked at the box office.

While Border 2 and Gadar 2 will stay out of reach, it is to be seen if Batwara 1947 can surpass Jaat in advance booking. It is to be noted that the Bollywood period drama will be facing a huge roadblock as it is arriving in a direct clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Only time will tell who wins this battle between the titans.

Check out the pre-sales of Sunny Deol’s last 3 films at the Indian box office:

Gadar 2: 17.73 crore Border 2: 12.5 crore Jaat: 2.59 crore

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