Yesterday, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 finally toppled Pathaan to become the highest net earner in the history of Hindi cinema, only to get surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the evening. Nonetheless, it’s an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office and is enjoying monstrous returns of 600% from its theatrical run. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel did unthinkable at the box office. It would have been a surprise hit even after crossing 100 crores in India, but the actual run left everyone spellbound. No one in their wildest dream imagined the film earning above 500 crores and emerging as an industry hit. All thanks to the nostalgia factor and Sunny’s magic as Tara Singh, the sequel did an earth-shattering business.

As per the last official update, Gadar 2 stands at 524.75 crores at the Indian box office. It’s a historic success for the makers as the film is made at a reported budget of 75 crores. If we remove the cost from the collection, the returns stand at a colossal 449.75 crores, which equals 599.66% returns or 600%.

With this, Gadar 2 is standing tall as the second most profitable Hindi film of 2023 after The Kerala Story. For the unversed, The Kerala Story, made at 30 crores, earned 238.27 crores at the Indian box office and ended up making returns of 694.23%.

Other than these two films, OMG 2 (130.76%) and Pathaan (117.28%) are also on the list.

