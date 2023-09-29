Killers Of The Flower Moon, which was originally planned to premiere directly on Apple TV+, is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on 20th October. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in key roles. With three weeks to go, the box office predictions are already in and below is all you need to know!

The crime drama is arriving at the North American box office a week after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film’s release. As reported earlier, Tay’s musical release is going to witness an unprecedented response and is expected to earn well over $100 million during the opening weekend itself. So, it will have some impact on Scorsese’s film.

As per Deadline’s report, Killers Of The Flower Moon is aiming for a decent start at the North American box office by raking in around $24 million during the opening weekend. It’s like bonus as the film was originally planned to release directly on OTT and considering the fact that it is Martin Scorsese’s second longest film with a duration of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is said to be trending well with an audience of above 25, both male and female.

Meanwhile, director Martin Scorsese recently expressed not being too happy about the way things have been going on in Hollywood, particularly the influence popcorn munchers have had on the industry. Talking about the effects of blockbusters, he said that the industry is now over in an interview with GQ Magazine.

