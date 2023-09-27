Martin Scorsese is one of the rare individuals in Hollywood who never minces his words and his latest revelation about Hollywood studios has left the Internet in shock. In his latest interview, Scorsese revealed that Warner Bros. wanted to turn his Oscar-winning flick The Departed into a franchise and he was not really fine with it which led to quite a few differences between them. The award-winning filmmaker also shared that the studio walked out on him and he eventually had to pay out of his own pocket to wrap up the film. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Martin Scorsese is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer will hit the theatres on October 20 and also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons in prominent roles.

Speaking of The Departed, according to GQ, Martin Scorsese revealed, “What they wanted was a franchise. It wasn’t about a moral issue of a person living or dying,” said the director adding, “And then the studio guys walked out [of the same test screening] and they were very sad, because they just didn’t want that movie. They wanted the franchise. Which means: I can’t work here anymore.” In the movie, the characters of Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon die at the end but Warner Bros. wanted to keep at least one character alive in order to take the story forward with a sequel.

Martin Scorsese further shared, “I realized that I couldn’t work if I had to make films that way ever again. If that was the only way that I was able to be allowed to make films, then I’d have to stop. Because the results weren’t satisfying. It was at times extremely difficult, and I wouldn’t survive it. I’d be dead. And so I decided it was over, really.”

The film proved to be a blockbuster after grossing nearly $300 million at the box office. Scorsese won his first and only Oscar for Best Direction. The movie was also honoured with Best Picture by the Academy.

On getting Academy nods, the Goodfellas director said, “I always liked being nominated at the Academy….[but] ‘Raging Bull,’ when I didn’t get the Oscar, I understood that that wasn’t my lot in life.”

He continued, “But I always said this: Just be quiet and make the movies. You can’t make a movie for an award. Sure, I would’ve liked it, but like, so what? I mean, I had to go on and make pictures. I don’t live- you have to live in a community that is really an industry. You have to be part of the industry in such a way. I don’t know if I think like them. I just mind my own business here.”

Scorsese, for his next movie, The Aviator, shelled out $500,000 from his own pocket since the studio cut off the funding for the film.

The Departed was one of those Martin Scorsese’s movies where he wanted to quit making films. The other one was Gangs of New York as he had to battle it out with Harvey Weinstein over the final cut of the movie.

