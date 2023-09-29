After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR has garnered immense fame and limelight outside the Telugu market and now everyone is excited to watch his next biggie. As we all know, his next is with director Koratala Siva, titled Devara. The latest we learned about the film is that it has sold its OTT streaming rights for an earth-shattering amount, bringing in a big chunk of pre-box office business. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and also stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role. As it’s the next big release after RRR, the excitement is high among NTR fans and buyers, too, are ready to shed a huge amount for it. Interestingly, much in advance, the action entertainer has raked in a massive deal of digital rights.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Devara’s digital rights have been acquired by OTT giant Netflix. Yes, you read that right! The OTT platform has been eyeing a lot of Tollywood films lately, and it has now grabbed streaming rights for Jr NTR’s next. It is further learnt that Netflix has locked a deal for around 150 crores, which is tremendous.

Meanwhile, Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander, with R. Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art, with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor.

Jr NTR is returning with director Koratala Siva after the blockbuster success of Janatha Garage.

