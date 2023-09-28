Fukrey 3 Box Office VS The Vaccine War Day 1 (Early Trends): This Friday, movie goers will witness a clash of three films at the ticket window. But we are here to suggest and help you decide which one you can choose. While these three have hit the big screens today, two films are already out there- one of which is the box office Jawan and Vicky Kaushal’s recently release film ‘The Great Indian Family’.

These two films will have a tough time as they will also have to compete with Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan along with Kangana Ranaut’s new release ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in order to stay in the same for long. Scroll down to know how much both the films have collected.

As per the early trends flowing in, Fukrey 3 is leading in the game, while The Vaccine War has taken off slowly. Reportedly, the multi-starrer has opened at Rs 8-9 crore* while the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has just collected Rs 1-1.50 crore* on the first day of its release at the domestic box office.

Koimoi watched and reviewed Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War and rated both of them with 3 stars. An excerpt from Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial read, “With a helpful & impressive recap track, we go through the ‘choochiyaap’ the Fukra gang has gone through in the first two parts; it is pretty helpful for the ones who’ll jump in without watching the prequels (spoiler: you’re missing the best of the series if you’re doing so & no that doesn’t mean this is a lousy sequel). Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), and Pandit (Pankaj Tripathi) are back, but they haven’t cracked any lottery with Choocha’s ‘Deja Chu’ power; instead, they’re doing odd jobs ignoring Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) who’s all set to enter into politics.”

While we wrote in The Vaccine War movie review, “It’s 2020; the whole country is struggling against the Coronavirus pandemic. We see a fake claiming to be a doctor getting caught by police, describing the scenario that was when it all started. Cut to pre-lockdown, Dr. Balram Bhargava (Nana Patekar), Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is teaming up with his super-girl gang to study the virus and determine the cure.”

Well, it would be interesting to see who would lead the race on the weekend. Who do you think it will be? Do let us know.

