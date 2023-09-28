Jawan Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan is the King of the box office, and the performances of his last two releases – Pathaan and Jawan, are proof. The Atlee-directed action-thriller has been making records in the last three weeks, including crossing the Rs 500 crore mark the previous weekend and the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

As per reports, the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone co-starrer has surpassed the lifetime collection of SRK’s Pathaan with today’s collection. Read on to know how much the film has managed to collect at the ticket windows today.

According to the early estimate report coming in, Jawan isn’t slowing down and has, in fact, earned more than it did yesterday. As per the report, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film has likely collected an estimated amount of Rs 5-6 crore* for its Hindi version on Day 22. With these latest figures coming in, the action-thriller-directed film’s total collection is now around Rs 524.69-525.69 crore*. For context, the film – which saw Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, collected Rs 4.45 crore yesterday, making its 21 days Hindi box office collection amount to Rs 519.69 crore.

Regarding the feat Jawan accomplished today, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Hindi version) lifetime collection was Rs 524.50 crore, and the Atlee film has surpassed that number now.

Given that today was a holiday for many, and the BOGO offers currently available to moviegoers, the collections could go up some more. This SRK film is likely to continue impressing fans and earning the same tomorrow and the weekend despite the release of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

