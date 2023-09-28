Shah Rukh Khan has reclaimed his Box Office status this year. He has ruled the Indian and overseas box office in the past decades but was struggling at the box office with his past few releases. So much so that the actor had to take a break from films after Zero’s debacle. However, none knew that he would rise from the ashes and reclaim his throne rightfully.

In 2023, SRK made some new records and broke the old ones with Pathaan and Jawan, both crossing 500 crore at the Indian Box Office and 1000 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Jawan currently stands at 573 crore and Pathaan earned 543 crore in all languages.

Shah Rukh Khan has already claimed the top spot in the list of actors, having the highest cumulative box office in a single year. With Pathaan and Jawan, he sits at number 1 position with a cumulative 1116 crore. This has already created a huge gap between him and the star who sits at number 2, Akshay Kumar.

However, now with Dunki ringing all kinds of right bells and Shah Rukh Khan, raring like a hungry lion ready to feast on numbers, it seems like he would end his year at an expected 1500+ crore at the Box Office. This will be the highest cumulative box office collection by an actor in a single year ever.

Now the exciting part is, looking at how actors are delivering a single film a year and even Akshay Kumar has slowed down ever since he started delivering debacles at lightspeed, this 1500 crore figure would be an impossible task for any actor to overcome, at least for a few upcoming years!

Earlier, it was Akshay Kumar, sitting at the top since 2019 with a 760 crore cumulative collection in a single year as he delivered four box office marvels – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. But Shah Rukh Khan came like a thunderstorm and reclaimed his throne.

The actor who might come a little close to the number is Salman Khan, who currently is at number 4 with 527 crore in 2015, just below Ranveer Singh at number 3 with 540 crore in 2018. Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3 this year. If the film hits the right chord, it also might turn into a beast.

With two releases next year, if Salman Khan manages to control his performance streak, he might come close to SRK’s number, taking over Akshay Kumar at number 2 for sure. So it would be the Bhais at numbers 1 and 2.

Now, SRK has not only claimed the top spot but is aiming to create a number that will be so impossible to achieve that he can rule comfortably for years to come with this single record.

Unless there comes an actor who targets a 1500 crore box office with 3 or 4 films, which again is another difficult feat. So, till then, it is the King at the throne with a strong fort. But this is how Kings are supposed to rule, isn’t it?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

