And it’s official! Dunki and Salaar are going to lock horns at the box office on 22nd December, i.e. this Christmas. For the last couple of days, there have been rumours about Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas gearing up to compete with each other and it has now got an official confirmation from both sides. While this battle is definitely going to affect the business of both biggies, on the positive side, we might witness history in Indian cinema. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, a lot has been happening in the Salaar camp. Initially, the film was arriving in September but amid reports of pending work, the postponement was announced. Then rumours were rife, stating the biggie might arrive in 2024’s January and out of nowhere, the news about a clash with Shah Rukh Khan spread like wildfire.

Just a few moments ago, Hombale Films made it official that Salaar is releasing on 22nd December. A day before yesterday, even Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his Dunki is arriving as originally planned, i.e. on 22nd December. So, the high-voltage box office clash is officially on, and fan wars have already started all over social media.

Both Dunki and Salaar are going to affect each other’s business, but if one looks at the positive side, the Indian box office might witness a history of recording the first ever 200 crore opening day. Yes, that’s highly possible!

In the past, Prabhas has given an opening of 89 crores with Adipurush, which had no franchise support. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is coming fresh from Jawan’s 75 crores opening. It doesn’t take rocket science to predict that due to Jawan’s success and Rajkumar Hirani’s direction, Dunki will enjoy massive hype. Then there’s Prashanth Neel’s backing and rumours of KGF‘s Yash making a cameo appearance, taking the buzz of the Prabhas starrer to the next level.

On the whole, there’s a high chance that the Indian box office might witness an opening day of 200 crores (combined of Dunki and Salaar) amid the festivities of Christmas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

