Prabhas enjoys a cult following with fans eagerly anticipating updates of his upcoming project. Despite the failure of his latest outing Adipurush, Prabhas has two mega-budget films – Salaar and Kalki 2898D in the pipeline, and now the actor has bagged yet another magnum opus that will see him playing a larger-than-life character once again. Amid the intense buzz, the beloved ‘Darling’ star has joined Vishnu Manchu’s Kannapa wherein he will be taking on the role of Lord Shiva.

Prabhas courted many controversies with his portrayal of Raghava in Om Raut‘s Adipurush which featured Kriti as his wife Janaki. Hailed as modern-day Ramayana by makers, the film united the nation only to collectively boycott it for what it believed was a disrespect to the Hindu epic. The film was also a commercial failure earning Rs 353–450 crore against a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Now, talking about the recent development, the word on the street is that Prabhas is all set to work with Vishnu Manchu in ‘Kannappa’. While fans were just waiting for an official confirmation, seems like Manchu has already given the go-ahead, suggesting all the rumours are true. Replying to a tweet that reported Prabhas has teamed up with Vishnu Manchu for his dream project ‘Kanaappa’, the filmmaker wrote, “Har Har Mahadev #Kannappa (sic).”

As per reports, for Kannappa, Prabhas is set to team up with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. Recently, a Puja ceremony was also held to mark the new beginnings. The film has been directed by Mukesh Singh, and written by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Salaar in the pipeline which will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Shruti Haasan. The actor also has magnum opus 2898D in his pipeline – the Nag Ashwin directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

