Kamal Haasan is one of the highly acclaimed and influential Indian actors, filmmakers, and politicians. The veteran actor has acted in over 200 films, displaying his remarkable versatility by portraying diverse characters across various genres. His performances have garnered critical acclaim and earned him numerous awards, including several National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

Beyond acting, he has also produced and directed films. Apart from his contributions to Indian cinema, he has also ventured into politics. He regularly writes a column for a Tamil weekly. Back in 2017, his column on right-wing extremism sparked controversies.

As reported by ETimes, Kamal Haasan, without mentioning any names, claimed that right-wing outfits changed the course. “Earlier such Hindu right-wingers, without indulging in violence through their arguments and counter-arguments. However, since “this old conspiracy” had begun to fail, the groups are indulging in violence, he wrote. “Extremism is in no way a (mark of) success or growth for those who call themselves Hindus,” wrote the Tamil film icon.

Right-wing Hindu activists harshly condemned his comments. Right-wing Muslim activists were offended by Kamal Haasan’s provocative comments as well. A Muslim youth leader from Aligarh has also jumped on board and offered a Rs 25,000 reward to anyone who darkens his face.

Vikram Star was branded as an “anti-national” who sought to drive a wedge between Muslims and Hindus. The president of the Muslim Youths Association in Aligarh, Mohd Aamir Rashid, declared that he would offer a reward to anyone who would blacken his face.

Rashid continued by saying that if Hindus turn into “extremists,” no other community in the country will be safe. He asserted that anyone who used such statements to try to stir up hostility between two communities needed to be silenced and also have his “tongue” cut off. He made it evident that Kamal Haasan intended to go into politics by making such vehement and divisive statements.

