Siddharth is a massive name in the South and always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with his bold statements on political and social issues. Over the years, he has done some commendable work in Bollywood as well as in the South and is currently busy promoting his upcoming Tamil film titled ‘Takkar’. Amid the same, during a media conference, a reporter asked him a ‘Cringe-worthy’ question about his love life as he called it a failure amid dating rumours with Aditi Rao Hydari and is now getting trolled on social media for making a nasty comment on the actor’s personal life. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that a journalist has made offensive comments about an actor’s life, but in the past also, reporters have received backlash multiple times for interfering too much in Bollywood celebrities’ personal lives.

At a recent event to promote his upcoming Tamil film ‘Takkar’, Siddharth was asked a rather personal question by a reporter about his failed love life and without losing his cool, the actor answered it with utmost sincerity.

A Twitter user named Sankalp Gora shared the clip of the same on the microblogging platform; take a look at it below:

Where is @harish2you Garu when you need him. This has escalated from cringe to personally intrusive and uncomfortable comments (not even questions). Movie press meet lo "do you introspect why your love life is a failure?" ani adagadam endhi bhayya. pic.twitter.com/596wyHgyCs — Sankalp Gora (@IIsankalpII) May 30, 2023

Reacting to his video on Twitter, a user slammed the reporter and wrote, “I think he should not be called for the press meets and media interactions. Everyone are feeling discomfort for his questions. Not because they can’t answer but he is asking their personals or irrelevant questions.”

Another user wrote, “Literally everytime I see something with him I start to cringe and feel disgust. There is a limit to asking someone questions like that on a public platform. He thinks he has this “chanuvu” with all those actors but it’s gone to a point where it’s just beyond ridiculousness.”

A third commented, “Reporters are not judges nor the heroes are accused…one shouldn’t cross their limits..in asking questions or giving answers…this guy is a real scrubber…my face fans ire sooner or later..”

What are your thoughts on fans coming in support of Siddharth amid a reporter making personal comments on his love life? Tell us in the space below.

