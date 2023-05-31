Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is one of the much-awaited films, and it has been in the headlines for quite some time. Now latest reports claim that veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been approached with an offer to play the antagonist in the film.

The project marks the maiden collaboration between the Pan India star and Nag Ashwin, famous for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. Recently, social media was buzzing with reports that producer Ashwini Dutt had approached Kamal with a whopping offer of ₹150 crores as remuneration to play the antagonist in the film.

Now the latest report from Hindustan Times reveals the truth. The report claims that the makers of Project K have approached Kamal for the antagonist role. However, he said that there is no truth to the reports claiming that ₹150 crore remuneration has been offered to the veteran actor.

The publication also cited a source as saying, “Talks have been initiated with Kamal sir. He hasn’t even confirmed anything yet. It’ll take another week or two for us to get more clarity on whether he’s accepted the offer or not.”

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Indian 2, which legendary filmmaker S Shankar is helming. Seeing him in a negative role opposite Prabhas in Project K would be interesting. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Ashwini Dutt said that both Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have about a week to 10 days of shoot left.

A special video that came out in February 2020 to commemorate Vyjayanthi Films, the film’s producer, celebrating its 50th anniversary, served as the formal announcement of Project K. On Twitter in March of last year, director Nag Ashwin asked businessman Anand Mahindra to help create future automobiles for his lavishly budgeted film. He continued by saying that what they attempt in the movie might inspire national pride.

