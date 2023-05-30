SS Rajamouli’s RRR has impressed the world with its storyline, larger-than-life sets, cinematography, acting, music, VFX and more. While the film worked wonders at the worldwide box office, earning around Rs 1,144 crore, its songs earned international awards, including an Oscar, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, a Golden Globe Award and more.

While the craze for the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer and its song Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho in Hindi, Karinthol in Malayalam, Naattu Koothu in Tamil and Haali Naatu in Kannada) isn’t that high currently, we came across a video of the Ukrainian military dancing to it.

Filmed on the streets of Ukraine, the video – now viral on Reddit, sees military personals matching lip-syncing the song, and they dance every bat with precision and gusto. The video also shows a lady stepping in as Olivia Morris’ Jenny and several more background dancers and viewers. It was shared with the caption, “When the military of Ukraine did a parody of Nacho Nacho.”

A look at this video has left Redditors with mixed feelings. While some say it puts a smile on their face and they are happy seeing the soldiers happy amidst war, others poked fun at the video and cracked jokes. Check out the video here and scroll below to see some reactions:

Commenting on the video, one wrote, “Glad to see they can still enjoy life in the current situation.”

Another added, “Fitting since it was filmed at the Ukrainian President’s official residence.”

A third wrote, “It’s not Parody! It’s a tribute”

A fourth commented, “when NATO Delays decision on making Ukraine a NATO Country UKrain be like:- NATO NATO NATO aa tu . .NATO NATO NATO aabe Aa tu.”

Another comment read, “It’s nice to see soldiers having fun:)”

Praising the performance, one wrote, “Damn its soo well donee!!! It made me smile:)”

Another trolled, “Without NATO’s help they are nachanya only.”

One added, “Now we know why they are not winning the war /s”

What do you think of the Ukrainian military dancing to RRR’s Naatu Naatu? Let us know in the comments.

