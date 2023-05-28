After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to return with Atlee’s Jawan, where he’s paired alongside South Sensation Nayanthara. The film, which has been in the making for quite some time, often makes headlines owing to its leaked photos and videos from the set. The film, which will also see Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles, was earlier in the news for Allu Arjun’s cameo appearance. Earlier, media reports were abuzz that the Pushpa star will likely enter Jawan for a cameo appearance. But that doesn’t seem to be true.

The Icon star is currently busy shooting for the 2nd instalment of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers dropped an official poster of the film. Now here’s the latest update.

According to the latest media reports, Allu Arjun is not a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Yes, that is true. A report in Bollywood Hungama states that the Pushpa star was never approached for a cameo appearance in Jawan. A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Jawan is already a rage, ever since its announcement, thanks to its casting, the film has been a major discussion topic. Shah Rukh Khan fans too are eagerly awaiting its release, and have been hanging on to every reports that comes out. But when it comes to Allu Arjun featuring in Jawan the rumours are totally untrue,”

“It was all just a rumour that Allu will be seen in Jawan, in reality, he was never even approached for a cameo. As of now, the only cameo in Jawan will be that of Sanjay Dutt,” revealed the source further.

Earlier reports were a buzz that Jawan is likely to hit the screens on June 2 however due to the reasons better known to the makers, it release date has been pushed ahead. As of now new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

