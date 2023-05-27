Don 3: Neither Shah Rukh Khan Nor Ranveer Singh, But This Filmmaker/Actor To Himself Lead The New Instalment?

A huge discussion among the actor’s fans is about who will lead the much-awaited instalment in Shah Rukh Khan’s Don film series. While several reports have confirmed that SRK would not lead Don 3, many names to continue his legacy have come up. After the rumours of Ranveer Singh taking up the role were dismissed, the latest report claims this writer-director is considering playing the iconic character.

SRK brought the iconic character of Don in 2006 under Farhan Akhtar’s direction. As the actor reprised his role in 2011, his fans are eagerly waiting for an official update on its third instalment.

Last week, Ranveer Singh was rumoured to be taking up the role in Don 3. However, a report claimed that the rumours were false, and SRK is not stepping away from the franchise. Now, an ETimes source has reported that Farhan Akhtar himself is considering playing the lead role. Moreover, the source said that despite Excel Entertainment’s love for Ranveer Singh, the Gully Boy star playing Don is unlikely.

While it has been over a decade since Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, came out, fans did not lose hope for another instalment in the franchise. Earlier this month, producer Ritesh Sidhwani broke his silence about the rumours of Don 3 and confirmed that the film is currently in the pre-production stage. The producer told a news agency that Farhan Akhtar is writing the film’s script and is on the verge of completing it. He said, “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.”

We cannot wait for the makers to announce who will lead Don 3.

