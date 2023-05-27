Actor Manoj Bajpayee is regarded as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has given several amazing performances in films like Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26 and many more. His web series, the Family Man, also have become fan favourite among the OTT audience.

He is one of the few actors who found success in both mainstream films released in theatres and OTT platforms. Now the National award-winning actor reveals how theatres can regain their foothold in the moviegoing market if only to make the industry a more democratic place.

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Manoj Bajpayee was questioned about the decline in theatre attendance and whether the idea that only spectacle films will succeed in the future on a large screen. He said, “They have experienced OTT so deeply during the lockdown they will not go and watch any film and every film in the theatre. Viewing in theatre has to guarantee some experience beyond storytelling, and that is why people are giving this theory about spectacle films…”

Asked if producers are worried, Manoj Bajpayee said, “They are, they are worried, because power is in the hands of one medium, and that is OTT. And absolute power should not lie with one person. I strongly believe that moviegoing should increase, and movie culture should come back so that there are many stakeholders. When there are many players, the atmosphere will be much more democratic.”

This year’s biggest hit is the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally. Last year, Bollywood could produce only around half-a-dozen theatrical hits.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is promoting his film Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, which is based on the biography of Asaram.

