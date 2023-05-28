Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her fearless attitude and always speaking her mind. When it comes to putting her opinion out in public she never mince her words. The actress made a lot of headlines in the year 2020 after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput for speaking a lot against the entertainment industry and once she was bashed by Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan for tarnishing the image of the people from the industry. Scroll below to read the details!

Back in 2020, Kangana went on to call Urmila Matondkar a soft p*rn artist and also insulted Bollywood by calling it gutter her comments had irked many people and one of them was Arshi, who later took to her Instagram account and gave her a befitting reply.

Arshi Khan once took to her Instagram account and bashed Kangana Ranaut for calling out other artists and for being a hypcrite. She said, “Kangana Ranaut you talk about respecting women and feminism. Do you even know the ‘F’ of feminism? You speak about your respect. But when it comes to other actresses or artists, you call them B-grade, C-grade actress or soft p*rn.”

The Bigg Boss 11 contestant also called out Kangana Ranaut for speaking against the actresses Maharashtra government for her personal agenda. She said, “You keep telling that you have been given drugs in Bollywood. Then why don’t you just reveal the name of that drug dealer and expose everything? So, Kangana, now you just shut up. Don’t do all this now. Everyone has understood the matter. This is your political agenda.”

She further revealed that she was a supporter of Kangana Ranaut but now she wont’ support her. Notably, this conversation was a part of a debate where the Queen actress spoke against the Maharasthra government. She had even slammed Arnab Goswami as well and had said, “I want justice and peace for Sushant and his family. Jisne bhi ye murder kiya he, un sabko jail hona chahiye BUT proof ke bina kisi ko druggie, murderer ya underworld nahi bol sakte. It is bullying. Me 2 mahine se boht saare debates me Sushant aur Kangana ke support me boli hu, industry aur nepotism ke against boli hu but ab mujhe lagta he ke ye political ho chuka he, ke log kisi ko bhi blame kar rahe he. Aur main ye maanti hu be responsible, be true – that’s it. Most important – prove it.”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in the year 2020 had left everyone in shock and during the interrogations, Kangana Ranaut had spoken a lot about the matter.

