Ranbir Kapoor has been compared to Hollywood actor Brad Pitt multiple times because of his love life. He’s dated some of the most famous actresses from Bollywood, including Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. While he’s now happily married to Alia Bhatt, remember when he confessed to channelling Salman Khan for his role in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Netizens feel he was buttering the superstar, and below are all the details you need!

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) was a romantic film that witnessed Ranbir in the role of a notorious playboy. He breaks many hearts but learns a lesson when the girl he falls for rejects him. The actor goes on to apologize to every woman from his past flings. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film starred Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba and Deepika Padukone amongst others.

Ranbir Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone graced the show, Dus Ka Dum, for the promotions of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Host Salman Khan asked him to share an interesting snippet during the making of the film. To this, RK responded, “Jab maine ye script padha tha, toh maine ye character aapke on-screen and off-screen persona pe adharit kiya tha. You’re the eternal lover boy of the Indian scene. Even Siddharth (Anand), jo director hai film ke, wo bhi mujhse kehte the ki ‘Mr Salman Khan can play this role blind-folded’.”

Salman Khan gave a sarcastic look and interrupted, “Samajh raha hu, mai sab samajh raha hu.” The video left tails wagging, with netizens feeling Ranbir Kapoor was buttering the superstar.

A user reacted, “Bhai be like maska laga rha haii”

Another commented, “That tym Salman didn’t know that the Kapoor is going to steal his gf kat”

“Maska laga raha hai me samjh raha hu,” another joked.

Another pointed out, “Salman be like: meri gf ko tune pataya or chichora play boy mujhe bol raha hai”

“bhai ko kia pata tha k unke naak k niche say unki bundi layjaega😂😂😂😅😅 aur asal ” bachnae haseeno” tou Ranbir hai😅kyu k yeh tagline ussi per suit karty hai tabhi tou playboy casanova image mila hai,” another wrote.

As most know, Ranbir Kapoor was dating Deepika Padukone during Bachna Ae Haseeno. He allegedly cheated on her with Katrina Kaif on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani sets.

Katrina Kaif was dating Salman Khan during that time.

Here’s the video:

Salman Khan as Raj in Bachna Ae Haseeno? What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s imagination?

