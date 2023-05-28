Bollywood’s ‘Anna’ Suniel Shetty’s attitude on the screen is something his fans admire, and it seems the senior actor holds the same amount of gravitas in real life as well. The actor recalls how he received calls from the underworld and talked back to them without a speck of fear in him, so much so that the police even called him crazy. In a recent interview, Shetty opened up about his rowdy past and gave a glimpse of it to his fans.

The underworld and mafia’s influence on the film industry is common knowledge that more or less everybody is aware of. just a few weeks ago, superstar Salman Khan received threatening calls allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. There had been several such incidents involving the industry’s celebrities, and Suniel too was not devoid of it either.

Suniel Shetty recalled those rowdy calls from the underworld and his strong stance in handling them on The BarberShop with Shantanu podcast. He said, “We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know, I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong; protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from.” Like a responsible family man, Shetty never let any of it get out in front of his children Athiya and Ahaan.

Suniel Shetty added, “I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer’.”

He even shared how his father thinking about their betterment, moved to Napeansea Road from Lamington Road because of its shady history. Suniel added, “I won’t say it was a notorious area, but there were gangs and stuff like that. And that’s where the first golden gang of Mumbai came up, in Lamington Road, and there was a history to that. And though it was a great place for his business, he didn’t want the kids to grow up in this area because he says, ‘If I allow them to get into a particular age in this area, that would probably impact them and the way they think.’ He begged, borrowed, stole. He did not steal, but they moved into an area with better culture, better schools, better people.”

On the professional front, fans are waiting with bated breath to see Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal reunite for Hera Pheri 3.

