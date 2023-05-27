After working in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reunited for Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. Apart from their movies, the duo has also made headlines for the alleged love affair. Reportedly, DP and RK shared a romantic relationship and later broke up. Head-over-heels in love, the actress had also got his initials inked on the nape of her neck. Cut short to the present, RK and DP are happily married to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, respectively.

The duo now shares a cordial relationship with each other. As both actors enjoy a massive fan following on and off social media, their old videos often resurface on the web. In today’s throwback story, we bring you an old clip that sees RK comparing her to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down for details.

The clip, that once again is doing the rounds of social media, is from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show when they had come to promote Tamasha. As seen in the video, Kapil Sharma asks Ranbir Kapoor if he has witnessed any changes in Deepika Padukone since she has joined the showbiz. Here’s what he replied.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Bahut badlaw aaya hai. Maine bahut kuch kaha inki acting ke bare mein, puri duniya kehti hai, acting ke bare mein, personality ke bare me. But ye jo 8 saal ki journey hai Deepika aur meri, ye bohut khaas baat jo mujhe dikhti hai, ki jahan bhi Deepika jaati hai yaa main unhe kahin milta hoon, set pe, yaa kaam ke bahar, unke ird-gird noor aa chuka hai jaise ek aura hota hai. Jaise hum Shah Rukh Khan sir ka dekhte hain yaa Salman Khan ki dekhte hain, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, waisa hi.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal and Brahmastra 2 and 3 in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.

