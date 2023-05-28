Karisma Kapoor could have been married to Ajay Devgn or Abhishek Bachchan. But industrialist Sunjay Kapur was the lucky man and tied the knot with the actress in 2003. They’re blessed with two children but called their marriage quits after a decade in 2014. They seem to share a cordial relationship but their latest dinner outing has left tails wagging. Scroll below for all the details!

Kapoor started her acting career in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi. She’s been termed a fashionista and one of the most talented actresses of her times. As of 2016, her eight films had grossed over Rs 1 billion and she’s also been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100. Unfortunately, she decided on taking a break from work to look after her children and called it a conscious choice.

Last night, Karisma Kapoor was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. She donned a lengthy floral dress, perfect for summer wear. She completed her look with a black designer bag. As she left the venue, eyeballs were caught as her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur followed her.

Sunjay Kapur donned a formal look, in a white shirt, black pants and held a black blazer in his hands. He was quiet friendly with the paparazzi as he even smiled at the cameras. But netizens did not seem to enjoy his outing with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and bombarded the comment section with trolls.

A user wrote, “Bohut aachha trend hai shadi Karo pati banao divorce do for friend ban jao. Etc etc 😂😂 nonsense log nonsense e hoga”

Another commented, “LOVE MARRIAGE DIVORCE THEN FRND +HAVING AFFAIRS MEETING AS IF NOTHING HAPPENED AT ALL SHOWING THE WORLD WE R CARING N LOVING PARENTS SHAMELESS PEOPLE”

“Divorce ho toh inke jesa ho wrna na hoo,” a troll wrote.

A comment read, “Yehi toh C***IYApa hai. Baccho ki zindagi kharab karne ke baad ka”

What is your thought on the viral video ft Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sunjay Kapur?

