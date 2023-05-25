Do you know South sensation Karthi, who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, was once thrown out of a theatre? Well, neither did we until we came across his old quote when he shared an exciting anecdote about his life. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, is one of the leading actors in the Telugu industry.

After collaborating with the ace director Mani Ratnam for part 1, he also starred as Vanthiyathevan in the 2nd instalment. Last year, during an interaction with the media while promoting PS 1, the actor recalled an incident when he was shown the exit doors of a theatre. Scroll down for details!

During his interaction with the media in 2022, Karthi recalled the time when he was show exit doors while he was enjoying the ‘Tanha Tanha’ song from Rangeela inside the theatre. He told the media, “I’ve watched so many Hindi films during my college times. I clearly remember Rangeela (1995). We went there to watch Tanha Tanha. We were running inside the theatre. We had to be thrown out. But we got the tickets for the next shows and that is how we came back inside.”

Earlier, during the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Karthi had thanked films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ for paving the way for films to be presented in a huge way. He had once told IANS, “I think it has got a lot to do with the advancement and technology and the times we are living in. Earlier, to think about a film like this to be mounted from the point of view of a regional language was not easy but films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ paved the way for huge films to be presented to bigger film markets and audiences.”

