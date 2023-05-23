Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the nation due to its gripping plot and outstanding performances by the actors. As per reports, the mass-action entertainer is all set to get a sequel, and guess what? Ranveer Singh is also expected to join the cast. Well, that’s great news, isn’t it? Scroll below to read the details!

After leaving the audience impressed with his electrifying performance, Allu Arjun is reportedly gearing up for the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. However, what’s more, exciting about the project is that the cast will be joined by the versatile Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the moviegoers just can’t keep calm.

According to a report in Siasat.com, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who is known for his incredible contribution to Hindi cinema, will be joining the cast of Pushpa: The Rule( the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise). As per reports, Pushpa Raj will be introduced by a police officer, which will be played by the Cirkus actor. Interestingly, Ranveer’s character will add a new dimension to the movie plot and cine-goers are expecting a lot more action and twist in the film.

The report further stated that to create a lot more hype about the film, director Sukumar has pulled off many other big shots from the industry for a cameo in the film. Apart from Ranveer Singh, acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil has also been roped in for the project.

Well, Pushpa: The Rule promises to deliver an action-packed sequel and fans just can’t contain their excitement. The release of the film is higly – anticipated by the cinegoers, however, no formal confirmation has been made yet.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor has a couple of projects lined up, but he will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt.

