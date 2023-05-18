One of the most awaited films of the year Pushpa 2: The Rule took the nation by storm when it announced the sequel with its unique concept video and the first look featuring Pan India star Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj. While the excitement among the masses is at its peak, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest entertainer and the shoot is on in full swing. In the latest reveal they have released a behind the scenes still from the sets of Puspha 2-The Rule.

The BTS still of the film captures Fahadh Faasil and Maestro, director Sukumar discussing a scene on the sets of Pushpa-The Rule. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fahadh who has gained immense popularity for his unique roles and superlative acting, especially in his avatar as inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Pushpa: The Rise, is expected to carry forward the character only raising the intensity a few notches higher. The actor recently completed a massive and extensive shoot schedule for his part.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Pushpa has become one of the biggest brands in India with its fandom crossing all barriers and strata. The dialogues and songs which have become pop culture have been nothing short of a phenomenon. With the massive and a scale never seen before launch for the first look of the film, it is the most anticipated film across languages and Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Is Dating Sreenivas Bellamkonda After Breaking Up With Vijay Deverakonda? Chatrapathi Star Breaks Silence, “We Actually Bumped…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News