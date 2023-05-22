Jr NTR recently celebrated his 40th birthday with his family, friends and fans. On the occasion, wishes poured in for the South superstar from his budding and colleagues in the industry. To make it grand, the makers of Simhadri, starring NTR released the film in the theatres. Ahead of the weekend, the film had a wide re-release all over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, witnessing a surprising opening day. Simhadri is originally a 2003 release and is helmed by SS Rajamouli.

However, things went upside down when NTR’s fans took the celebration to another level and lit firecrackers inside a theatre in Vijayawada, resulting into a fire breakout. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for more details.

According to the latest media reports, over-enthusiastic fans set Apsara theatre in Vijayawada on fire after they burst firecrackers inside during the re-release of Simhadri. A video from inside the theatre has already made its way to the web, and it sees a few seats engulfed in fire. A fan shared the video and wrote, “Such behaviour can’t be tolerated. Who’s going to pay for the property damage?”

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a user wrote in Telugu: “This is very sad. The theatre owner has to face the brunt of some unruly fans (sic).” Check out the video below:

Seats thagalettaru entra 🤣🤣🤣

Vijayawada Apsara Theatre 6:15 show #HappyBirthdayJrNTR pic.twitter.com/flUe0JtAX4 — Mahesh Babu (@MMB_tarakian) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile Jr NTR was recently in news when he confirmed his presence in War 2 via a cryptic tweet. It all happened when Roshan took to Twitter to send birthday wishes to the RRR actor and in his reply the latter asked him to meet at the yuddbhoomi.

Jr NTR wrote, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today…You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi see you soon!” while dropping a major hint.

