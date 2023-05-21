Pushpa 2 has been in the making for quite some time now! After the release of the first Installment in December 2021, fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn more about part 2. As expectations from the films have already crossed the sky, makers are also leaving no stone unturned also to make it a big spectacle. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead, the film also stars an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil and others. Both the instalments are helmed by Sukumar.

Earlier on the occasion of the Icon star’s birthday, the makers treated his fans with an amazing surprise and dropped the first official poster of the film. Reports were also abuzz that owing to being unhappy with the results of whatever they had shot a couple of months back, the film’s release date is likely to be pushed by 2024.

But even before the official trailer of Pushpa 2 is dropped on the web, an important twist has already been leaked on the web. Yes, you heard that right! For the past some days, a photo of this character is doing the rounds of media and netizens are convinced that it will die in the 2nd instalment. Any guesses who is it? Well, she’s none other than the 2nd lead of the film, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Allu Arjun’s love interest Srivalli.

As seen in Pushpa: The Rise’s climax scene, Allu Arjun and Srivalli get married after seeing each other for some time. However, reports of Srivalli dying in the 2nd instalment have only got us waiting for the release of the film with bated breath. The viral photo in question, which is shared by a Twitter user, sees Rashmika’s character lying on the deathbed during her last rites in the film. Check out the photos below:

Well, the authenticity of this photo is yet to be proved. But we would like to know how many of you will be heartbroken if this turns out to be true. Do let us know.

