Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. She has been making headlines lately for her rumoured affair with Vijay Verma and her upcoming Cannes appearance. But now she is grabbing all the attention for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.

The actress has a host of projects in her kitty and is quite busy with her shoot schedules as well, Amidst this, rumours were rife that the actress had demanded a huge pay cheque to perform a special song in Balakrishna’s NBK108 with director Anil Ravipudu.

Tamannaah Bhatia took matters into her own hands and tried to shut down the rumours. The actress took to Twitter and reacted to the rumours of demanding a whopping remuneration for a special song in NBK108.

“I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations,” Tamannaah Bhatia wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at her tweet below:

I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 20, 2023

According to earlier allegations, director Anil Ravipudu invited Tamannaah Bhatia to perform a special song for the film NBK 108 with Balakrishna. According to reports, she agreed to perform a special song but demanded a substantial payout of Rs. 5 crores, disappointing the filmmaker.

Tamannaah Bhatia and director Anil Ravipudu have worked together on a number of films, including the popular F2 and F3 features. In the Mahesh Babu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, she performed a distinctive dance routine called Daang Daang.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is currently filming for her upcoming flick Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland. Along with Keerthy Suresh, the film was directed by Meher Ramesh. The global premiere of Bholaa Shankar will take place on August 11, 2023. She will also make her Malayalam debut in Jailer opposite Dileep. She also has a Tamil film, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and others.

