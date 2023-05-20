The world of entertainment had a new meaning to Sultan after Yash arrived with his magnum opus KGF. Before KGF, Sultan was only about Salman Khan. But with Yash’s arrival, the two started to share a synonym for their films. After the grand success of KGF and KGF 2, fans are eagerly awaiting the third installment.

But guess what? The film might not happen as soon as you think. Earlier, it was expected that KGF 3 might go on floors in 2024. But now it is being reported that the wait might be a little longer than expected.

Director Prashanth Neel after delivering the successful part two of KGF is currently working on Salaar with Prabhas. After the film completes, he is expected to start a magnum opus with Jr NTR titled NTR 31. It is after completing these two films, KGF 3 will come to life.

A report in Times Of India, confirms the same. A source close to the portal said, “Neither Yash nor Prashanth is in a hurry to start the third chapter of KGF. They have mutually agreed to get into a third part only when they have a script on hand to match the first two parts, if not better them. After Prashanth completes the film with Jr NTR he will do the next KGF film.”

So with no script in hand, KGF 3 is definitely not happening soon which might be good news for the fans since in an earlier report it was said that Yash doesn’t want a KGF tag and wants to move on with other characters as well. An earlier report by ETimes quoted, “Yash doesn’t want to be branded as the ‘KGF’ star like Sean Connery and Daniel Craig who were branded as James Bond. After spending a good five years of his life working on the KGF franchise twice, Yash wants to take a break from KGF.”

