Jr NTR has been basking on the glory following the success of his film RRR which bagged several International awards, including Oscars. Now he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2, which Ayan Mukerji will reportedly be helmed.

The movie, which is touted to roll by the end of this year, will feature some never-seen-before action sequences and is one of the most awaited films. While YRF is yet to make an official announcement, the latest report reveals some exciting details about the Telugu superstar.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Jr NTR will be playing the role of a villain and has some interesting shades to the character. The publication quoted a source as saying, “While the final script is still being developed, JR NTR’s character in War 2 will have some negative shades, which will add an interesting layer to the overall story. The actor himself is excited to play the part and experiment with these different emotions. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will also do many reading sessions with Ayan to get into their characters before they start shooting for the film. The ones who are onboard this project are extremely excited to see how it shapes up.”

For the unversed, War, which was released in 2019, had a successful run at the box office. The film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead received positive reviews from critics. Many praised Shroff’s and Roshan’s performances. While Siddharth Anand helmed the film, it also featured Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is presently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, while Jr NTR is riding high on the success and the subsequent Oscar win of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He is presently shooting for Koratala Siva’s NTR 30, which also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

