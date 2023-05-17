High on the success of Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi has become the talk of the town, proving her mettle to be an ever-evolving actress who has slowly been progressing to become one of the most sought-after actors today. Following this massive success of the much-loved series, Wamiqa will now soon be seen as a part of one of the stories of Modern Love: Chennai, an adaptation of the popular New York-based anthology, Modern Love.

In 2022, the actress was already part of the Modern Love Mumbai instalment, and her story titled Mumbai Dragon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, received a lot of praise and love. With now three Indian versions of Modern Love, including the Hyderabad edition, Wamiqa is the only actress who has worked in the two Indian editions of the international franchise.

Wamiqa Gabbi says, “ I truly feel blessed that early in my career, I was able to work with such exciting directors! When Kumararaja sir called me, I just knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love!

Wamiqa Gabbi further added, “This franchise has made waves across the globe with incredible casts like Anna Hathaway, Dev Patel, Julia Garner, and to be a part of such a franchise for Mumbai and Chennai editions is super exciting! The show has, more importantly, given me a chance to work with two incredible directors– Vishal Bhardwaj in the Hindi edition and now the legendary Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the Tamil one.”

She is part of the segment which is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, director of the popular movie Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and Fahadh Faasil to name a few.

