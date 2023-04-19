As the spies from the Amazon Original series Citadel gear up for an epic world premiere on April 28th on Prime Video, lead actors Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville made a pit-stop in their global tour at the London premiere along with executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo, and showrunner David Weil.

Marking the start of the thrilling spy universe, agents from across the franchise joined in for the London premiere that included Varun Dhawan, Samatha Ruth Prabhu along with the writers and creators Raj & DK, and co-writer Sita Menon from the Indian installment of Citadel, along with the lead, Matilda De Angelis and, Gina Gardini, executive producer and showrunner from the Italian installment.

The premiere was also attended by Sushant Sreeram – Country Director, Prime Video India, and Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video.

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the 6-episode series Citadel features Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles, with two episodes dropping on April 28 and one episode launching weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.

