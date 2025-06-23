Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made quite the entrance on the sets of Prime Video’s upcoming action-comedy Heads of State. Brimming with charm and confidence — and armed with a classic WWE reference — she hoped to break the ice with co-star John Cena. But things didn’t go as planned.

Sharing a laugh-out-loud moment from her first day, Priyanka revealed how her playful approach took an unexpected turn. “The first scene we were doing together, I literally went in just because I was like, I’ll break the ice. I’ll just go in and be like, I don’t see you,” she said. However, co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba had other plans. “I think they were in on it or whatever. When I went, John and Idris were standing with each other. I was like, now I’ve offended him, he hates that,” she joked. Elba chimed in, pretending to be concerned, adding fuel to the prank. “They were obviously taking the piss. So that cracked the ice,” she laughed.

Power Moves, High Stakes & Unexpected Twists Await

In Heads of State, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, a no-nonsense MI6 agent assigned to protect two of the world’s most powerful political figures — Will Derringer, the U.S. President (John Cena), and Sam Clarke, the U.K. Prime Minister (Idris Elba).

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film promises a high-octane blend of international intrigue and comic relief. The ensemble cast also includes Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. Heads of State premieres exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, 2025 streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

