The previous episode of The Young and the Restless witnessed Jack having second thoughts about meeting Dumas. Diane was more concerned about Kyle and Audra’s proximity and how it was troubling. Meanwhile, Lily arrived at the party looking for answers. Lastly, Kyle fell into a laid-out trap.

And it’s finally time to unveil the mysterious business figure who has been a part of everyone’s conversation. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 20, 2025

The final episode of this week features Aristotle Dumas revealing himself to his guests. And the much-awaited reveal is here. The powerful business figure and billionaire has unveiled who he is, and it’s a face more familiar to the Genoa City residents than they thought it would be. It’s Cane Ashby after all.

Dumas was the title and false name he used for six years to create a whole empire for himself. And now he has finally walked out of the shadows of the maze and revealed his identity to the guests waiting for him. His dramatic entry leaves the guests shocked beyond words. Why wouldn’t they be?

After all, he’s Cane Ashby, and many of them have a history with him. Victor also cracked his entity the moment he found out that Dumas had met Lily separately before revealing himself to all of the others. And then there’s Amanda, whose real connection to Dumas, aka Cane, is finally exposed.

Amanda returned to Genoa City and revealed that she was Dumas’s legal representative. But there’s got to be more to the story. What other connection do they have? Will it shock the key members of the society present there? What does it mean for their business plans down the line?

Many fans theorized that it was possible Dumas was Tucker McCall, back after he disappeared post the dissociative personality disorder drama that Ashley faced. He is also well-connected to all of Dumas’ plot points, but it is Cane Ashby who turns out to be the mysterious businessman.

How will Lily react to his shocking moment? After all, she was married to Cane once and has kids with him. The two did not end on a good note, and she will not be pleased to see him play along as Dumas all these months. Stay tuned for more details about the characters and the storylines.

