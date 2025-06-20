The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy attempting to get Daphne back to Los Angeles, despite Hope’s objections. She also told her that Carter and Hope are now engaged. On the other hand, Brooke confessed Nick’s surprise visit and kiss to Katie, who formed her opinions.

The two thought this was the perfect opportunity to make Ridge jealous, and the drama is set to begin. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 20, 2025

The final episode of this week features Taylor and Brooke disagreeing when it comes to Ridge and Nick. Things are heating up and the drama is about to begin in a brand-new avatar. The love triangle between Ridge, Taylor and Brooke has stretched for decades but a new name has entered.

With Nick Marone’s return after years, the triangle has been expanded into a square. Taylor and Brooke have never seen eye to eye. Their favorite topic of feuding will always be one man: Ridge. He is the one who has kept flip-flopping between both of the women for decades and decades.

And now there’s Nick in the mix as well. Ridge chose to be with Taylor and rejected Brooke more than once. But she is as stubborn as she used to be. She claims Ridge is her destiny and continues to try to beg him back into her life. Brooke tried to seduce her but was caught by Taylor in the act.

That didn’t deter Brooke either. And now that Nick is back in the city, it’s the perfect moment for her to make use of. In addition, Nick is more than clear about his intentions. He wants Brooke back and wants a second chance at their romance. Brooke is seeing this as a golden opportunity.

Being with Nick will give her the chance to make Ridge jealous, and when she confided in what happened to Katie, she suggested the same. But on the other hand, Taylor is not happy with any of this. The two are thus fighting it out again and disagreeing about Ridge and Nick and this whole new mess.

Their usual arguments are also peppered with Nick’s return and what it means. But how far will this disagreement go, especially with old tensions rising? Is it time for a redux of the same old drama for the nth time? This time with Nick in the mix? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

